    বাংলা

    British billionaire Joe Lewis pleads not guilty to US insider trading charges

    Federal prosecutors accused the British billionaire of orchestrating a ‘brazen’ insider trading scheme

    Luc Cohen, Jonathan Stempel and Jody GodoyReuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 06:09 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 06:09 PM

    British billionaire Joe Lewis pleaded not guilty to US insider trading charges at a hearing on Wednesday.

    Lewis entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo in Manhattan federal court.

    Federal prosecutors accused Lewis, 86, whose family trust controls a majority of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, of orchestrating a "brazen" insider trading scheme by passing tips about companies in which he invested to friends, personal assistants, private pilots and romantic partners.

    Two of Lewis' pilots, Patrick O'Connor and Bryan Waugh, were also charged with insider trading securities fraud, and accused of making millions of dollars in illegal profit from Lewis' tips.

    Lewis founded the investment firm Tavistock Group, and is worth $6.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

    His lawyer David Zornow said prosecutors made an "egregious error" in bringing charges, and said his client had come to the United States voluntarily to defend himself against the charges.

    Lawyers for O'Connor, 66, and Waugh, 64, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Both have been arrested, while Lewis surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

    A spokesperson for Tottenham said in a statement: "This is a legal matter unconnected with the club and as such we have no comment."

    Prosecutors said that in 2019 Lewis lent each pilot $500,000 and encouraged them to buy stock in oncology company Mirati Therapeutics before it released favourable clinical results.

    O'Connor texted a friend that he thought "the Boss has inside info," according to the indictment.

    After Mirati announced the positive results, its share price increased 16.7% in one day, and both pilots repaid Lewis for his loans.

    In wiring Lewis the repayment, Waugh indicated the money was a "loan payback for MRTX."

    Mirati did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    ALLEGED CRIMES SPANNED 2013-2021

    Lewis was charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy, for alleged crimes spanning from 2013 to 2021, and could theoretically face decades in prison.

    Prosecutors said Lewis controlled board of director seats at several companies and deputised employees to serve on boards, which gave him access to inside information that he then passed to others.

    "None of this was necessary," Damian Williams, the US Attorney in Manhattan, said in a statement. "Joe Lewis is a wealthy man."

    Insider trading has long been a focus of Williams' office, dating to 2009, when a crackdown began under one of his predecessors, Preet Bharara.

    O'Connor and Waugh, who are residents of New York and Virginia, respectively, each face seven counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.

    Separately on Wednesday, the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil insider trading case against Lewis, O'Connor, Waugh and Lewis' former girlfriend Carolyn Carter.

    The SEC said Lewis learnt in July 2019 that a biotechnology company in which he had invested would raise capital through a private investment in public equity, a transaction that tends to raise a company's share price.

    Despite being bound by a confidentiality agreement, Lewis allegedly told Carter, 33, about the transaction in a luxury hotel room in South Korea, where they were staying.

    Carter then bought $701,000 of stock in the company, which the SEC did not name, and earned about $172,000 in profit after news of the private placement caused the stock price to soar.

    A lawyer for Carter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carter is not facing criminal charges.

    "When insiders like Lewis take advantage of their access ... it erodes public trust and confidence in the fair and efficient operation of our markets," Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's enforcement division, said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 20, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min
    Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club
    "Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and still (have) a lot of things to do," the South Korea international said
    A man works in the Farrat factory in Altrincham, Britain, May 12, 2023.
    Battling Brexit, some British firms turn to invest in Europe
    Companies have channelled their investment in Europe to remove trade friction as Brexit is restricting their growth with custom delays and extra bureaucracy
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting on Nov 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
    India trade talks discussing business travel: UK
    Any deal will not contain broader immigration commitments or access to Britain's labour market for Indian workers, trade minister Kemi Badenoch says
    FA Cup Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates after the match Action
    AI can help reduce injuries: Kane
    The Spurs striker pointed out OxeFit technology's ability to detect when an athlete might be favouring one side over another with real-time feedback

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen