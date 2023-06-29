In verbal slip, Biden says Putin losing the war in 'Iraq'

In a new verbal slip-up, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "losing the war in Iraq" when he meant to say Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters briefly before departing the White House on a trip to Chicago, Biden was asked if Putin had been weakened by the brief uprising led by a Russian mercenary chief whose forces had been fighting against Ukraine.

"It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO, it's not just the European Union. It's Japan, it's 40 nations," he said.