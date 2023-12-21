Colorado ballot case adds fuel to Trump's nomination drive

Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist based in Florida, said the ruling would reinforce Trump’s longstanding narrative that he is the victim of a politically motivated legal process and it could push undecided Republican voters to his corner.

“If the indictments propelled Trump to a significant lead in the primary, this is going to end any debate among the grassroots about who the 2024 Republican nominee will be,” O’Connell said.

As happened with Trump’s previous court cases, Republican rivals for the nomination leaped to his defence rather than seek to benefit from the Colorado decision.

“The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on X.

Haley called the judges' action "truly unthinkable."

"I am going to defeat Donald Trump on my own," she told Fox News. "I don't need a judge to go take him off the ballot."

In the 4-3 ruling, the Colorado court's majority said they apply the law "without fear or favour, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

Biden has been going after Trump more aggressively in recent months and has said he might not be running at all if he were not facing Trump, who he believes poses a unique threat to the US

Some of Biden's aggressiveness comes after his touting of the economy has fallen flat with voters, leading donors to push him to frame his 2024 campaign more directly as a battle against Trump.

In the unlikely event a number of states strike Trump from the ballot, making it impossible for him to win the nomination, Biden would not necessarily benefit.

Some polls have shown both DeSantis and Haley would run a competitive race against the 81-year-old incumbent.

Hassan Martini, executive director of No Democrat Left Behind, an advocacy group that seeks to win over rural voters, said Trump would try to use the ruling to his advantage and Biden must stay focused on strengths including economic progress, bipartisan outreach and steady leadership.

"Getting caught in the trap of endless Trump controversies would only benefit his opponents," Martini said.