    Six found dead in Akwesasne marsh near Quebec-US border

    Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 07:07 AM

    An investigation is under way after six people were found dead in a marsh area in Akwesasne near the Quebec-US border on Thursday, local authorities said.

    The first body was found around 5:00 PM ET in a marsh situated in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne during an aerial search by the Canadian Coast Guard, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a Facebook post.

    Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities, the statement added.

