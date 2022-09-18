Bus crashes in Costa Rica, at least six dead

A bus crash caused by heavy rains in Costa Rica left at least six dead people on Saturday night, officials said.

Heavy rains across the country caused a landslide on the Cambronero route, in the west of the country 70 km (45 miles) from the capital San Jose, en route to the Pacific coast.

Firefighters and the country's Red Cross reported at least six people confirmed dead. Authorities were trying to find missing people, who the presidency said numbered at least 30.