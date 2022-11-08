Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on Nov 15

Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday he would mount a 2024 presidential run as soon as next week, saying at a political rally in Ohio on Monday he would make a "big announcement" on Nov 15.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Republican US Senate candidate JD Vance ahead of the midterm elections.

The former president declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to "detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election."