Despite US marijuana pardons, many are left in prison

WHO ISN'T

Biden's pardon does not affect some 3,000 people convicted of higher level marijuana crimes who remain in federal prisons, and as many as 30,000 who are still in prison in several states, according to the advocacy group the Last Prisoner Project. Those numbers do not reflect people with convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, although approximately 2 million marijuana convictions have been expunged or pardoned by states where the drug is now legal.

SPEAKING OF THE STATES

Biden has called on governors to give similar pardons in their states, where most possession cases are prosecuted.

Kevin Sabet, an opponent of marijuana legalisation who runs the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, said in an interview that he thinks Biden's pardons could serve as a model for governors in conservative as well as a few liberal states who oppose decriminalising pot but agree that users should not go to prison.