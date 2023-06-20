Uganda detains 20 rebel 'collaborators' after student massacre

Ugandan authorities said on Monday 20 people had been detained for questioning about their possible role in the massacre of 42 people, mostly students, on Friday by the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"At least 20 suspected ADF collaborators have been arrested, to assist with our investigations," the country's police force said in a statement.

Those detained, police said, included the school's headteacher.

A group of fighters from the Islamic State-linked rebels stormed the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe, a town on Uganda's border with Democratic Republic of Congo, at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

They torched one dormitory that housed boys and entered another where girls resided and begun cutting victims using machetes.

Of the 42 killed in the attack, 37 were students.