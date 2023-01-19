How can drought-parched Somalia break out of endless crisis?

Development cash and humanitarian aid have poured into crisis-mired Somalia in recent years, but Hassan Mowlid Yasin - the head of a climate change nonprofit - has seen little spending he thinks would build lasting resilience to worsening drought.

Emergency food supplies have arrived, he said, but not enough cash to fund the changes drought-hit pastoralists say they want, such as better rainwater harvesting systems and deep wells with solar panels to help pull up scarce water.

"It's better to be resilient than in an emergency," said Yasin, executive director of the Somali Greenpeace Association, a nonprofit that since 2019 has supported communities to better understand climate threats - and work out their own solutions.

Local people "often know much better how to adapt," the 30-year-old said in an interview.

"When we ask a farmer (what to do), he says a well needs to be constructed for him so he doesn't have to leave."

Over the last half-decade, Somalia has received roughly $2 billion a year in development aid and humanitarian assistance from abroad, United Nations figures show.

But after four consecutive failed rainy seasons, more than 7 million people - or 44 percent of the population - face acute food insecurity, with more than 200,000 on the brink of starvation, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The dry Horn of Africa nation - populated mainly by nomadic pastoralists and riven by decades of civil war, worsening drought and economic woe - has long struggled to exact itself from seemingly perpetual crisis.

But Yasin said he has a pretty clear idea why things are not changing, after working with about 2,000 young people in the country on efforts to build climate change resilience.

"It's about the money," he said.

"When you ask donors for help there are a lot of demands and conditions: 'Have you worked for 10 years on this'?"

The constraints, designed to ensure money is well used, effectively exclude local organisations from accessing the funds they need to make local priorities a reality, Yasin explained.