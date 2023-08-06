Niger's ousted prime minister hopes talks can end military coup

Niger's ousted prime minister on Saturday clung to the dimming hope that last week's military coup could be overturned by diplomacy, he told Reuters on the eve of a deadline set by regional powers to reinstate the elected government.

Niger's military takeover, the seventh in West and Central Africa in three years, has rocked the western Sahel region, one of the poorest in the world, which has strategic significance to global powers.

Defence chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have drawn up a plan for military action if the coup leaders do not reinstate elected President Mohamed Bazoum, currently being held by the military at his residence in Niamey, by Sunday.

Their pledge has raised the spectre of further conflict in a region that is already battling a deadly Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee.

Still, as the deadline loomed, Bazoum's Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou believed a last-minute intervention was possible, he said in an interview in Paris.

"We are still hopeful," said Mahamadou, who was in Rome when the coup occurred. "We expect President Bazoum to be released, reinstated, and all institutions that were allegedly dissolved to be restored in their entirety."