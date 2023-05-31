Sudanese army suspends ceasefire talks, diplomatic source says

"But if the enemy does not obey and does not respond we will be forced to use the strongest force we have," he said.

The RSF said in a statement late on Tuesday it was committed to the ceasefire "despite repeated violations" by the army.

Sudan has a history of political upheaval, coups and conflicts, but violence has usually hit regions far from Khartoum. This time, fighting has centred on the capital, an urban sprawl at the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and home to millions of people.

Commenting on the Sudanese army's withdrawal from the Jeddah talks, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, African Union spokesperson on the crisis in Sudan, said: "It is not surprising. It happens often. We hope the mediator will succeed to bring both parties for working on expected ceasefire."

The capital has seen widespread looting and frequent power and water supply cuts. Most hospitals have stopped functioning.