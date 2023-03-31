Kenya police, crowds clash in third wave of price rise protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged protesters to go home on Thursday. "We are telling our elder Raila Odinga, the only way to get into government is through the ballot."

Earlier in the day, Odinga rode through Nairobi's Pipeline neighbourhood in a convoy with other opposition leaders, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside, waving twigs, saucepans and empty packets of flour.

Steve Odhiambo, a 31-year-old unemployed graduate, said he was demonstrating over the vote, joblessness and high food prices.

"We want Raila to tell us (to protest) daily... we won't relent. Even night - we are very ready," Odhiambo said. Odinga has called for protests every Monday and Thursday.

The price of 2kg of maize flour, a staple, increased to 179.98 shillings ($1.36) in February, up from 134.79 in April 2022.

Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI rose to 9.2 percent year-on-year in February from 9.0% a month earlier, largely driven by food and transport prices.

The protesters have accused President William Ruto of mismanagement, while his supporters have accused Odinga of using anger over rising prices, a global phenomenon, to press for political concessions and a possible role in government.

The Pipeline procession was mostly peaceful, a Reuters reporter following it said, but some threw stones at a police station, leading officers to fire tear gas.

Odinga said his car was hit by live bullets, an assertion which Reuters could not verify. The national police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment and the interior ministry spokesperson referred Reuters to police.

August's election, but the Supreme Court upheld the result unanimously.