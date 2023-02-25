Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians started voting on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many hoping the next leader will steer Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening violence and hardship.

Polling stations were scheduled to open at 8:30 am (0730 GMT), though Reuters reporters at several locations across the country saw some that were not ready. In northern Kano State, southern Bayelsa State and the federal capital Abuja, reporters saw queues of voters with no election officials in sight.

Reporters at one location in central Lagos, another in the city of Awka, in southeastern Anambra State, and one in the northeastern city of Maiduguri saw voting begin, though at other Lagos locations there were delays.