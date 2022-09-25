    বাংলা

    Armed bandits kill 15 at mosque in northwest Nigeria, residents say

    Residents say the armed bandits came on motorbikes holding guns, and began to shoot sporadically

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Sept 2022, 02:32 AM
    Updated : 25 Sept 2022, 02:32 AM

    A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said on Saturday.

    The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents said.

    "The armed bandits came on motorbikes while holding their guns and moved straight to the mosque and began to shoot sporadically us," resident Amimu Mustapha said.

    Another resident who asked not to be named said the attack took place at roughly 2 pm local time, adding there were many others injured.

    A spokesman for Zamfara state police did not immediately respond to calls or text messages seeking to confirm the residents' reports.

    In August, Ruwan Jema residents said they gave bandits 9 million naira ($21,000), petrol and cigarettes with the promise that the men would leave them alone.

    Gangs of heavily armed men, known locally as bandits, have wreaked havoc across northwest Nigeria in the past two years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds and making it unsafe to travel by road or farm in some areas.

    The attacks have confounded overstretched security forces. The military last week warned residents in Zamfara and two other states to leave forested areas ahead of a bombing campaign targeting bandits and terrorists.

    RELATED STORIES
    Air traffic controllers suspend strike in West and Central Africa
    Air traffic controllers suspend strike in West Africa
    The strike disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports
    Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations
    Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray
    Deadly diseases such as measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region after vaccination rates plunged during the civil war
    S Africa's Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly over power crisis
    Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly
    He has cut short the trip over the power crisis. Most people in the country are without power for at least six hours a day as the state-owned power utility moved to electricity outages
    Somali militia beheads Islamist insurgents after battle, witnesses say
    Somali militia beheads Islamist insurgents
    The beheadings on Saturday follow a battle in the Hiran region of Hirshabelle State

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher