Ten killed in air strikes on capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in a second day of air strikes against Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a hospital official said.

Tigrayan forces have been battling the Ethiopian military and its allies since late 2020 with a ceasefire earlier this year shattered last month as fighting flared again.

Five of the victims died en route to Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, said the hospital's CEO, Kibrom Gebreselassie. The others died at the scene of the drone strike in the Midre Genet neighbourhood, Kibrom said, citing the city's emergency coordinator.