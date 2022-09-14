    বাংলা

    Ten killed in air strikes on capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

    Five of the victims died en route to a hospital and the others died at the scene of the drone strike

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 08:30 AM

    At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in a second day of air strikes against Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a hospital official said.

    Tigrayan forces have been battling the Ethiopian military and its allies since late 2020 with a ceasefire earlier this year shattered last month as fighting flared again.

    Five of the victims died en route to Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, said the hospital's CEO, Kibrom Gebreselassie. The others died at the scene of the drone strike in the Midre Genet neighbourhood, Kibrom said, citing the city's emergency coordinator.

    Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray, said on Sunday it was ready for a further truce and would accept an African Union-led peace process. Ethiopia's government has not yet responded to the offer.

    A surgeon at Ayder, Fasika Amdeslasie, said most of Wednesday's victims were hit in a second strike after people had gathered to assist victims of a first hit.

    Kibrom said the hospital was struggling to save the wounded because of supply shortages caused by nearly two years of war.

    "There is no oxygen for the operation. I don't know what to do. Am I to lose every salvageable victim because there is no oxygen or medicine?" he said.

    On Tuesday, one person was wounded when air strikes hit Mekelle University and a local TV, the station and a hospital official said.

    The conflict has killed thousands, uprooted tens of thousands, shattered infrastructure, and worsened hunger in the already impoverished region.

    RELATED STORIES
    Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century
    Half a million Somali children face hunger
    The United Nations has warned that parts of Somalia will be hit by famine in coming months as the Horn of Africa region faces a fifth consecutive failed rainy season
    Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says
    IS affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali
    Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north
    African leaders aim to put climate finance top of COP27 agenda
    Africa aims to put climate finance top of COP27 agenda
    Africa has about a fifth of the world's population, but produces less than 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions
    Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in Congo
    Bridge collapses during ribbon-cutting ceremony in Congo
    Spectators shout in apparent glee as the VIPs struggle to get off the crumpled wreck

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher