Malian troops, foreign forces executed 500 people in village in 2022: UN

Malian soldiers and unidentified foreign military personnel were likely to have executed at least 500 people during a five-day operation in the village of Moura in central Mali in March 2022, the UN Human Rights Office said on Friday.

A UN report on the incident was released after a months-long investigation into the attack, which rights groups say is the worst atrocity in a 10-year-old conflict between Islamist groups and the army in which thousands have died and millions have been displaced.

"These are extremely disturbing findings," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. "Summary executions, rape and torture during armed conflict amount to war crimes and could, depending on the circumstances, amount to crimes against humanity."