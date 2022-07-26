July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    At least 5 killed in east Congo anti-UN protest

    The violence took place during protests against a peacekeeping mission for failing to protect civilians in a region marred by militia violence

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2022, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 10:26 AM

    At least five people were killed and around 50 injured in anti-United Nations protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

    Earlier, a witness saw UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead.

    The violence took place on the second day of protests against the peacekeeping mission MONUSCO for failing to protect civilians in a region marred by decades of militia violence.

    Hundreds of demonstrators attacked and looted a MONUSCO warehouse in Goma on Monday, demanding that the mission leave the country.

    A Reuters witness said peacekeepers fired live bullets at a largely peaceful crowd on Tuesday, killing two and wounding at least two others.

    Army and police officers deployed to the scene did not fire, he added.

    A MONUSCO spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

    Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said further information would be provided later in the day on the human and logistical toll of the protests.

    Tensions are high in east Congo, where resurgent clashes between local troops and the M23 rebel group have displaced thousands. Attacks by militants linked to Islamic State have also continued despite a year-long state of emergency and joint operations against them by the Congolese and Ugandan armies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus plunges into river valley in Kenya, kills 24
    24 die as bus plunges into Kenya river valley
    The bus veers off Nithi Bridge while it was on its way to the port city of Mombasa from Meru and plunges 40 metres below into the valley
    Gunfire heard at main Mali military base, residents suspect militant attack
    Heavy gunfire heard at Mali military base
    Three residents of the camp say they believe the base at Kati has been attacked by Islamist militants
    Africans look to crypto as charity funding dwindles
    Africans look to crypto as charity funding dwindles
    A sculpture of a giant tap spewing plastic waste greeted delegates at UN environment talks in Kenya earlier this year - a reminder of the urgent need for them to agree a global pact to curb plastic po ...
    Sudan protesters decry violence in southern state
    Sudan protesters decry violence in southern state
    Security forces fired tear gas as Sudanese protesters marched in the capital Khartoum on Sunday against the country's military leadership, holding it responsible for an outbreak of violence in Blue Ni ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher