Mobile court offers rare chance of justice for east Congo rape victims

A large crowd gathered around the open sides of the makeshift courtroom in the eastern Congolese village of Kamanyola in early March to watch the culmination of a trial of 15 military officers for the rape of minors.

They watched in silence, some craning to see better, as a soldier stripped the epaulettes off a colonel whom a judge had just ordered be dishonourably discharged from the army and sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a local 14-year-old girl last September.

"The fact that a very high-ranking officer has been sentenced is a very eloquent message that no one is above the law," said Judge Innocent Mayembe, who had found 12 of the soldiers guilty.

The Feb 27 - March 9 trial by a mobile military court offered a rare chance of justice for rape in conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where an estimated 40% of women have experienced sexual violence in some form, according to a 2010 study in The Journal of the American Medical Association.