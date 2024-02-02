Fire from gas explosion in Kenyan capital kills 2, injures hundreds

A gas explosion caused a fire that killed two people and injured over 200 in Kenya's capital Nairobi, authorities said on Friday.

The explosion occurred in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood just before midnight at a gas refilling company, whose building was badly damaged, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media platform X.

The fire that followed then engulfed a nearby textile and garment warehouse, while damaging several vehicles and commercial and residential properties, he said in a statement to Reuters.