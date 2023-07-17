Fighting in Sudan leaves farmers struggling to get crops planted

"Peanuts should have been sowed. People should have started to grow sorghum. Until now, our preparation is zero," said Abdelraouf Omer, a farmer and union leader in Al Gezira state, a key agricultural region in central Sudan that hasn't seen fighting. "We think we're threatened with a famine."

FAO said last week it had started emergency distribution of sorghum, millet, groundnut and sesame seeds, and hoped to navigate "complex security and logistical challenges" to deliver enough to cover the needs of 13-19 million people.

The U.N. World Food Program said it would continue to analyse the situation over the next six months and after the planting and harvest season.

Omer said he feared it might now be too late to plant, a view echoed by three other farmers. Although fighting had not directly affected their farms, a central problem was a lack of financing and unfulfilled promises for credit or in-kind support from banks, Omer added.

As fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a large paramilitary faction, that broke out on April 15 tore through the capital Khartoum, banks were looted and had to limit operations.

Though most agricultural areas of Sudan are relatively calm, supply chains centred on the capital have been widely disrupted. Some warehouses for inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and pesticides have been plundered, according to eyewitnesses.

In El Gezira, farmers have been struggling financially for years as Sudan has sunk deeper into an economic crisis. They now face challenges paying back loans in order to get new funding, said farming cooperative leader Mohamed Balla, adding that just a small proportion of land had been prepared for planting.

'HUGE RISK'

Elsewhere in Sudan, farmers are grappling with a similar plight.

Mohamed Ajab Siddig, a farmer in the Sennar and Blue and White Nile states, said he was finding it difficult to get funding for inputs to plant about 10,000 feddans (10,380 acres) with sorghum, sesame and sunflower.

He usually relies on revenues from selling crops harvested from the previous season but the conflict has made that near impossible as the market is centralised in Khartoum.

In May, Sudan's cabinet issued a directive to continue preparations for the summer planting season and clear obstacles that would hinder the process. This included defining areas targeted for the summer planting season, as well as developing a plan for providing inputs.

Siddig, like some other farmers, was promised seeds and fuel by the state-linked Agricultural Bank, but as of early July he was still waiting.

There was a high chance he would not get the support, he said. "I have a 60-70% chance of stopping farming this year because it's a huge risk, not a small risk."