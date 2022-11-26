Clitoris reconstruction offers hope to Kenyan women after childhood mutilation

"The things that other girls enjoy I don't. It has really put my esteem so down. So given an opportunity, I just decided to grab it so that at least I can maybe feel complete and maybe get what others are getting," she said.

Practiced in 30 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, FGM involves the partial or total removal of the external, visible part of the clitoris or other injuries to female genitalia, usually inflicted during childhood.

FGM is illegal in Kenya but 21 percent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 have undergone some form of it, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

Rooted in social conventions and cultural beliefs about femininity and sexuality, FGM is profoundly harmful in the short and long term. Some girls die, all suffer lifelong consequences such as urinary and vaginal infections, sexual problems, complications giving birth, and psychological pain.

Reconstructive surgery was being offered during a week-long visit to Nairobi this month by US surgeon Marci Bowers, organised by the NGO Clitoraid. Bowers had operated on hundreds of Kenyan women during two previous visits, in 2017 and 2019.

"It's life-changing, and this is a term we hear over and over again. They say they feel like they have their sense of womanhood back again," said Bowers, a pioneer in this field.

TASTING AN APPLE

The clitoris is about 11 centimetres in length and much of it is internal. Usually, the part that is cut in FGM is the tip. Bowers said the surgery involves bringing part of the clitoral body to the surface so that women can feel it.