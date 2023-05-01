In flight from Sudan, refugees in Chad give birth alone without shelter

At a refugee camp in remote eastern Chad, Amné Moustapha is close to giving birth. Her contractions are dizzying and her feet swell in the baking heat. Her husband is building a shack from sticks and string to shelter their coming newborn.

Moustapha, 28, fled her village of Tibelti in neighbouring Sudan eight days ago, one of thousands of people to pour from the north African country since fighting between rival factions began two weeks ago.

But many of the countries hosting new arrivals, including Chad, face their own problems including food shortages, drought and high prices, creating a humanitarian crisis beyond Sudan's borders that international agencies are struggling to contain.