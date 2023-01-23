Visits to Zambia by Yellen, IMF reflect concern over stalled debt talks

Two of the world's most powerful finance officials are visiting Zambia this week, a reflection of the growing concern shared by Western officials about how China and other creditors are handling the African country's debt.

Zambia requested debt relief under the Group of 20 Common Framework nearly two years, but progress has been glacial at best, despite increasingly urgent appeals to China and private sector creditors to reach a deal.

Frustrated by the delays, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived for separate visits in Zambia on Sunday. Both see a new sovereign debt roundtable - introduced late last year - as a way to make progress on long-stalled debt restructuring processes.

While the overlap was coincidental, the two will meet informally while in Lusaka, a Treasury official said.

Yellen told Reuters en route to Zambia she supported the roundtable as a forum for discussing general principles of debt relief.

"I think that’s a helpful approach and hopefully the specific cases will be easier to deal with," Yellen said.

Georgieva and Yellen will both participate when the roundtable meets for the first time in India next month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance officials. The specific date and guest list are still being worked out.