Rwanda floods kill 130, destroy over 5,000 houses

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains that have killed 130 people in Rwanda this week have also destroyed more than 5,000 homes, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The rains that started on Tuesday evening caused floods and landslides in the country's Western and Northern provinces. The death toll stood at 129 on Wednesday.

"So far, we have recorded 130 deaths. Additionally, there are 77 injuries, with 36 of those individuals currently in the hospital. We also have five people missing," Alain Mukuralinda, deputy government spokesperson, said.

He added the floods had also completely destroyed over 5,100 houses and affected an additional 2,500. All the people who were living in those homes, he said, now needed to be relocated.