    Fuel truck explosion kills 8 in Nigeria

    The tanker exploded when some people tried to collect fuel after the truck toppled on the side of a road

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 09:01 AM

     At least eight people were killed when a fuel truck exploded in southwestern Nigeria as residents were trying to siphon petrol out of it, police said on Monday.

    The truck was involved in an accident on Sunday night in a neighbourhood of Ondo state which caused it to veer off the road and topple on its side, the police said.

    "Some people went there to scoop fuel, in the process the tanker exploded," said Ondo state police spokesman Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.

    The price of petrol has more than tripled since the removal of a decades-old subsidy at the end of May, hitting motorists and households and small businesses who use petrol generators for power.

