Somalia's al Shabaab attacks base in town it recently lost, kills at least five

Islamist al Shabaab militants on Friday killed five soldiers at a Somali military base in a town recently re-captured by the government, troops and residents said.

The attack was eventually repelled, an officer at the base in the central Somali town of Galcad said. He said the dead included the base's deputy commander, who was part of a US-trained unit stationed there.

The attack underscores the formidable threat al Shabaab poses for Somalia's military, even after a government offensive launched last year scored significant success against the al Qaeda-allied militants.

Al Shabaab fighters stormed the Galcad base early on Friday, exploding car bombs and firing their weapons, Captain Issa Abdullahi said.