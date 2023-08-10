Niger junta names government, West African leaders to discuss next steps

Mahamane Roufai Laouali, cited as "Secretary General of the Government", read out 21 names on television without specifying any further plans. Three coup leaders have been named ministers of defence, interior and sports in the government, which is about half the size of the previous one.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about Bazoum and his family after his party reported that they were being detained at the presidential residence without electricity or running water, and had gone days without fresh food.

"The Secretary-General... once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," a UN spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, could prove a pivotal moment in the standoff. The bloc's leaders are expected to agree on next steps, which could include military intervention - something an ECOWAS official has said would be a last resort.

Envoys of the Nigerian president, and ECOWAS chair, Bola Tinubu met coup leaders in the capital, Niamey, on Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope for dialogue after previous missions were spurned.