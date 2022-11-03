Two thirds of South Sudan population risk severe hunger in 2023: UN

Up to 7.8 million people in South Sudan, two thirds of the population, may face severe food shortages during next year's April-to-July lean season due to floods, drought and conflict, United Nations agencies said on Thursday.

The shortages are worse than what the country experienced

at the height of a civil war in 2013 and 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Children's Fund UNICEF and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said.

"The decline in food security and high prevalence of malnutrition is linked to a combination of conflict, poor macroeconomic conditions, extreme climate events, and spiralling costs of food and fuel," they said in a statement.