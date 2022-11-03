    বাংলা

    Two thirds of South Sudan population risk severe hunger in 2023: UN

    A surge in global food prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine left humanitarian agencies with funding shortfalls as Sudan face food shortage threat due to floods, drought and conflict

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM

    Up to 7.8 million people in South Sudan, two thirds of the population, may face severe food shortages during next year's April-to-July lean season due to floods, drought and conflict, United Nations agencies said on Thursday.

    The shortages are worse than what the country experienced

    at the height of a civil war in 2013 and 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Children's Fund UNICEF and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said.

    "The decline in food security and high prevalence of malnutrition is linked to a combination of conflict, poor macroeconomic conditions, extreme climate events, and spiralling costs of food and fuel," they said in a statement.

    "At the same time, there has been a decline in funding for humanitarian programmes despite the steady rise in humanitarian needs."

    A surge in global food prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major grains exporter, left humanitarian agencies with funding shortfalls.

    The WFP in June said it was forced to suspend some food aid to South Sudan just as it was facing its "hungriest year" since independence. In August, the UN agencies estimated that 7.7 million suffered severe food shortages in the country in the April-July period between two harvests.

    South Sudan erupted into civil war shortly after declaring independence from Sudan in 2011 and while a peace agreement signed four years ago is largely holding, the transitional government has been slow to unify various military factions.

    "Urgent action is required ...we need to refocus our attention and redirect resources," Josephine Lagu, South Sudan's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security said during the report's release.

    RELATED STORIES
    Residents and militias stand next to houses destroyed by an airstrike during the fight between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.
    Parties in Ethiopia conflict agree to cease hostilities
    The dramatic diplomatic breakthrough comes two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine
    TPMazembe stadium in the Kamalondo suburb of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Representational image.
    Overcrowded stadium crush kills 11 people in Congo
    The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections
    A general view shows the scene of an explosion near the education ministry building along K5 street in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct 29, 2022.
    At least 100 killed in Somalia car bomb blasts
    As many as 300 people have been injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
    A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia Oct 29, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
    Car bombs leave scores of casualties in Somalia
    The Islamist group al-Shabaab carried out the attack, which had targeted the education ministry in the capital, authorities said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher