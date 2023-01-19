'They want to silence us': Uganda cracks down on anti-oil protests

Ugandan environmental campaigner Judith Bero-Irwoth has spent years warning of the risks of a planned crude oil pipeline and its impact on communities in the west of the country.

Protests by activists like Bero-Irwoth have ramped up in the Albertine Graben region and the capital, Kampala, in recent years since France's TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation struck deals to develop Uganda's oil fields.

The agreements include the proposed $3.5-billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which would ship crude from Lake Albert in Uganda to global markets through a port on Tanzania's Indian Ocean coast.

Development groups have raised alarm about the impacts on the climate - saying the pipeline will generate 34 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually - and on communities, as an estimated 14,000 households are at risk of losing their land.

But climate campaigners are increasingly being targeted and stifled under the Public Management Order Act and legislation governing NGOs, said Dickens Kamugisha, chief executive of the Kampala-based Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO).

Bero-Irwoth said she had become more cautious since police stormed her home in Buliisa district in September 2021 during a community meeting about the oil development plans.

While she and some others managed to flee, Bero-Irworth said police seized documents including attendance sheets and used them to track down and arrest her and several locals for holding an "unlawful assembly" and "sabotaging government projects".

"The government will do anything to make sure that no one talks to communities about the dangers of this oil pipeline," said Bero-Irwoth, who heads Tufanye Pamoja, a community green group whose name means "Let's Work Together" in Swahili.

"They want to silence us," she said, noting that 26 of the group's 500-odd members had been arrested since the meeting.