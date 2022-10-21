About 50 people killed in Chad protests: govt

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, who gave the death toll at a news conference, said the government was still compiling casualties from what he described as an armed insurrection.

But human rights groups said that unarmed civilians were massacred as security forces brutally cracked down on demonstrations in the capital, N'Djamena, and several other cities.

The vast, military-run Central African nation has been in crisis since the April 2021 death of President Idriss Deby, who ruled with an iron fist for three decades.

His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power in the immediate aftermath and initially promised an 18-month transition to elections, but on Oct 1 he announced they would be pushed back by two years.