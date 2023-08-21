Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation

Somalia has banned TikTok, messaging app Telegram and online-betting website 1XBet to limit the spread of indecent content and propaganda, its communications minister said.

"The minister of communications orders internet companies to stop the aforementioned applications, which terrorists and immoral groups use to spread constant horrific images and misinformation to the public," the minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Members of insurgent group al Shabaab often post about their activities on TikTok and Telegram.