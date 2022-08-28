Deadly battles erupt across Tripoli, raising fears of wider Libya war

To the south of Tripoli, witnesses in the Abu Salim district said there was heavy shooting after video circulating on social media, which Reuters could not authenticate, appeared to show a powerful pro-Bashagha commander launching an assault there.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness said a main convoy of more than 300 vehicles affiliated with Bashagha had set off towards Tripoli from the northeast along the coastal road. Eyewitnesses said it had returned to its base in Misrata.



Turkey, which has a military presence around Tripoli and helped forces in the city fight off an eastern assault in 2020 with drone strikes, called for an immediate ceasefire and said "we continue to stand by our Libyan brothers".



FIGHTING



"This is horrible. My family and I could not sleep because of the clashes. The sound was too loud and too frightening," said Abdulmenam Salem, a resident of central Tripoli "We stayed awake in case we had to leave quickly. It's a terrible feeling."



Large armed factions backing each side in Libya's political dispute have repeatedly mobilised around Tripoli in recent weeks, with convoys of military vehicles moving around the city and threatening force to obtain their goals.



Ali, a 23-year-old student who declined to give his surname, said he fled his apartment along with his family during the night after bullets struck their building. "We could not stay any longer and survive," he added.



Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi and it split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, dragging in regional powers. Libyan oil output, a main prize for the warring groups, has repeatedly been shut off during the years of chaos.