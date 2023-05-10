In Khartoum, civilians face desperate struggle to survive

Since fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15, Khartoum resident Omar says he and his father have not left their home and believe they are the only civilians left in the neighbourhood.

They have limited themselves to one meal a day, hoping their dwindling food supplies will last a month longer. "After that, we don't know what we'll do except survive off water and dates," he said by phone from Sudan's embattled capital.

While others have fled, they have stayed in Khartoum, in an area near the airport where there's been intense fighting, because they did not want to abandon their home, said Omar, who declined to give his full name out of fears for their safety.