Clash between Somalia army and al Shabaab kills 17

Fighters from Somalia's al Shabaab insurgent group attacked a military base on the outskirts of a town in the centre of the country, leading to at least 17 deaths, a resident said.

The attack on Masagawa, about 300 km (190 miles) north of Mogadishu, came days after al Shabaab attacked a base housing Ugandan forces from an African Union peacekeeping mission in Bulamarer, 130 km (80 miles) southwest of the capital.

"I have seen 17 dead people including the attackers and the attacked. The fighting has moved into the forest. The town is calm now and under government control," Hussein Nur, a resident of Masagawa, said by phone.

Captain Abdullahi Mohamed, a military officer in Masagawa, confirmed the attack and said 12 al Shabaab fighters had died, but he did not know how many troops were dead.