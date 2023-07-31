Tiani, 59, said that soldiers had seized power because of persistent insecurity driven by a decade-long Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians across the Sahel, echoing justifications by military leaders in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso who have also snatched power since 2020.

"We cannot continue with the same approaches proposed so far, as it risks witnessing the gradual and inevitable disappearance of our nation," he said.

The insecurity was close to home for Tiani, who was born in 1964 in a small village in the Filingué region in southwest Niger which has seen some of the worst fighting, including an attack on an army base in 2021 that killed 89 soldiers.

He attended local schools before joining the army in 1985 where he was posted across the country, including the northern town of Agadez during a Tuareg uprising in the 1990s, according to a biography released by the new ruling military council.

The document says he received training in France, Morocco, Senegal and the United States, where he attended the College of International Security Affairs at Fort McNair in Washington, DC.

He served as a commander and observer abroad for regional and United Nations' forces during conflicts in Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, and has been decorated with some of the country's highest military honours.