Sudanese general accuses UAE of supplying paramilitary RSF

A top Sudanese general has said the United Arab Emirates is sending supplies to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), publicly accusing the UAE of involvement in its war with its powerful paramilitary rival for the first time.

Army leaders had previously only hinted at interference from unnamed neighbouring countries in the seven-month-old war, which has displaced more than 6 million people and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings in Darfur.

"We have information from intelligence, military intelligence, and the diplomatic circuit that the UAE sends planes to support the Janjaweed," General Yassir al-Atta said in a speech to members of the General Intelligence Service in Omdurman, in a video circulated on social media and viewed by Reuters.

The RSF developed from Arab militias known as the Janjaweed that helped Sudan's army crush a rebellion in Darfur in the 2000s.