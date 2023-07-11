    বাংলা

    Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war

    About a fifth of the 6 million people in Tigray were severely food insecure in February, the World Food Programme said

    Reuters
    Published : 11 July 2023, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 05:41 AM

    Curled up on a hospital bed in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, an emaciated little girl struggles to breathe, as her father softly strokes her gaunt face and her mother sits crying.

    Tsige Shishay, whose pink sweater reads "beautiful" on the front, is 10 years old but weighs just 10 kg (22 lb). Her doctor says she is dying, a new victim of an acute food shortage in a region blighted by two years of war and struggling with drought.

    "We are observing her while she is going, which is painful," paediatrician Dr Teklay Hagos at Ayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekelle told Reuters. He spoke in English so her parents would not understand.

    Staff at Ayder hospital said eight children died in May.

    In late June, a Reuters team made their first trip in two years to Tigray, the epicentre of the conflict. On the four-day trip, they toured Mekelle and two towns, Abiy Addi and Samre, visiting a hospital in each place and camps for the displaced.

    Guns fell silent after a November ceasefire following two years of fighting between regional forces and Ethiopia's federal army with its allies, a conflict that drove people from their homes, destroyed harvests and disrupted food aid.

    A persistent drought has deepened the problems.

    About a fifth of the 6 million people in Tigray were severely food insecure in February, the World Food Programme (WFP) said, in a nation where 20 million people out of a total 120 million population rely on assistance.

    Aid flows to Tigray resumed after the November ceasefire but were temporarily halted earlier this year. The WFP and US Agency for International Development (USAID), both major donors, said they had paused flows because some aid was being diverted from those in need.

    Ethiopia's government criticised the halt but said it was investigating the diversion claims. The WFP and USAID said they were working to ensure aid reached the intended recipients and aimed to restart flows as soon as possible. The WFP said it hoped to resume in July.

    Gebrehiwot Gebregziaher, a doctor in charge of the Tigray region for the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, said that, starting from April and May, the commission had received reports from several districts and wards in the northwest, east and southwest zones of Tigray of people dying directly or indirectly from hunger. He said 595 people had died so far.

    The commission is a federal body that manages the government's crisis response.

    The Ethiopian government spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on rising levels of hunger in the Tigray region or the resumption of aid flows to the area.

    The president of the Tigray interim administration, Getachew Reda, did not respond but said on Twitter on Jul 5 he had had talks with WFP officials about efforts to resume aid flows.

    In Abiy Addi, about 54 km (34 miles) west of Mekelle, the local social affairs office said the town hosted 51,000 people displaced by fighting. Gebremiskel Gidey, an office official who works at a makeshift camp in a local school, said 118 people there were in critical condition due to malnutrition.

    "My boy is hungry now, he is asking me to feed him, but I have nothing left," said Woldesilassie Gebremedhin, a displaced farmer at the school, gesturing to one of his three children.

    He said his wife had already died of hunger, adding: "My wish and my prayer are to not see my children dying before me."

    RELATED STORIES
    An all-terrain "Sherp" vehicle, operated by World Food Programme (WFP), is driven through floodwaters, to deliver aid to vulnerable communities, in Twic East, Jonglei State, South Sudan, Mar 9, 2023.
    UN food aid deliveries by AI robots could begin next year
    The trucks are amphibious and can carry about 1-2 tonnes of food each
    Monsoon delay endangers livelihoods in Bangladesh’s back swamp ecosystem
    Monsoon delay endangers Haor
    Rice farming and fishing in this region is closely linked to the arrival and departure of water
    FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023.
    Global level of forced displacement climbs to 110m: UN
    The increase of around 19m people to 108.4m by the end of last year is the biggest annual jump on record, UNHCR said
    Harana Arabi Souleymane, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits to receive food supplements from World Food Programme (WFP) as she chats with other refugees, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Over 100,000 flee to Chad from Sudan conflict: UNHCR
    The numbers could double in the next three months, the UN refugee agency said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan