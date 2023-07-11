Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war

Curled up on a hospital bed in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, an emaciated little girl struggles to breathe, as her father softly strokes her gaunt face and her mother sits crying.

Tsige Shishay, whose pink sweater reads "beautiful" on the front, is 10 years old but weighs just 10 kg (22 lb). Her doctor says she is dying, a new victim of an acute food shortage in a region blighted by two years of war and struggling with drought.

"We are observing her while she is going, which is painful," paediatrician Dr Teklay Hagos at Ayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekelle told Reuters. He spoke in English so her parents would not understand.

Staff at Ayder hospital said eight children died in May.