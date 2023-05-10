More bodies found in search for Kenyan forest death cult followers

Kenyan investigators exhumed 21 more bodies on Tuesday as they resumed a search for followers of a doomsday cult, who the interior minister described as victims of a "highly organised crime".

Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, is in custody accused of ordering followers to starve their children and themselves so they could go to heaven before the end of the world, which he said would come on April 15.

The latest figures on bodies exhumed, announced by regional official Rhoda Onyancha, bring the death toll to 133. The exhumations are expected to resume on Wednesday.

The search operation in the Shakahola forest in southeastern Kenya had been suspended for a few days because of bad weather, with hundreds of people still reported missing.