    বাংলা

    Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed

    The country has delayed the opening of public schools in two major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, the health minister says

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 11:31 AM

    Malawi has delayed the opening of public schools in the southern African country's two major cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, the health minister said Monday, to try to slow down a surge in cholera deaths.

    The total number of cases and deaths has accelerated to 17,824 and 595 respectively since cases were first reported in March, with the mortality rate increasing to 3.34 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

    Cholera is an annual problem during Malawi's rainy months from November to March, where the number of deaths is around 100 a year. But the current outbreak is expcted to be the worst yet.

    "Due to the continuing increase of cholera cases and deaths in the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe, primary and secondary schools in the two cities will not start on 3rd January as earlier advised," Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said in a statement.

    A new reopening date will be announced later, she said.

    The U.N. health agency says fatality rates are rising in about 30 countries around the world that reported cholera outbreaks in 2022, about a third higher than in a typical year.

    Cholera is spread by contaminated food or water and can cause acute diarrhoea. Many people have mild symptoms but it can kill within hours if untreated.

    Victims in Malawi include medics at public health centres.

    Chiponda called on authorities to tighten control measures, including spraying chlorine to disinfect congested places such as markets and schools and stepping up inoculations.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: An injured civilian is evacuated from the scene of an explosion near the education ministry building along K5 street in Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct 29, 2022.
    20 people killed in clashes in Somaliland
    Somaliland broke away from Somalia but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful unlike Somalia
    FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the capital city of Kampala in Uganda, July 4, 2016.
    9 suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush
    The incident happened while people had been celebrating the New Year at the Freedom City Mall, which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport
    FILE PHOTO: A house stands next to a seriously damaged road after heavy rains caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 14, 2022.
    Landslide kills 8 people in eastern Congo
    Nine others were taken to a local health facility in critical condition
    File Photo: A gas tanker explodes, in Boksburg, South Africa Dec 24, 2022, in this screen grab from a video obtained.
    S Africa tanker blast deaths jump to 27
    The explosion tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher