Why pay ghost writers in Kenya when AI can do your essays?

Instead Langat is pinning his hopes on the human touch outsmarting AI as teachers wise up to AI's trademark traits.

"Some lecturers and professors are able to flag which content is original, and which is AI generated, that’s why the writing market has gone up, again,” he said.

KENYA HOT SPOT

Kenya is a hotspot for academic writing, with many students from around the world turning to its tech-savvy, English-speaking graduates for help with essays, assignments, attending class and even sitting their exams.

“The academic writing market is vast in the world, with notable markets in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and parts of Southeast Asia,” said Langat, checking out a Facebook group of fellow writers and students with more than 170,000 members.

The boom began a decade ago when Kenya's academic elite left university and entered a flooded job market, finding no openings that suited their skills or paid their bills.

According to the International Labour Organization, Kenya’s unemployment rate stands at 5.5%, with those aged 15-24 facing an unemployment rate of 13.35%.

So they found another way to use their brains and earn well.

Laura, a 22-year-old studying statistics in Nairobi, began doubling up as an academic writer in 2021 after making about $1,000 writing an essay about nursing for a friend.

Sensing the scale of opportunity, she launched her own account online and began dealing directly with U.S. students who wanted ghost writers to do their assignments.

Soon her business snowballed.

“There are ratings. And once you have a good rating, jobs will be coming. Now I have three accounts and hire writers who are mostly students. I don’t ask my parents for money any more. Instead, I send them upkeep,” she said.

Laura no longer dreams of typical graduate career paths as she feels no company can match her current earnings.

“I make between $3,000 and $7,000 in a good month. We have dry seasons too but the savings is enough,” Laura said.

The setup works for the harried Western student, too.

Harold, a university student in the United States, said he had paid three academic writers to write six assignments for him, spending $1,100 on four essays in the past two years. He had only hired Kenyans based on recommendations from friends.

“I have worked with two Kenyan writers and they are good. They are smart as well. Most of the work they do is not flagged by the professor, and I am willing to spend my pocket money to get the job done,” said Harold, who studies at a university in Wisconsin.

FASTEST-GROWING APP

Launched last November by San Francisco–based OpenAI, ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app in history, hitting 100 million users in two months.