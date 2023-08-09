Five killed in South Africa's Cape Town amid taxi strike

Five people have been killed in the South African city of Cape Town as a strike by mini-bus taxi drivers that began last week turned violent, authorities said on Tuesday.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) announced a one-week provincial shutdown last Thursday after failing to resolve various issues with the local government in Cape Town.

The grievances arose after a new municipal law gave local authorities the power to impound vehicles for violations such as driving without a licence, or registration plates.