    বাংলা

    Five killed in South Africa's Cape Town amid taxi strike

    120 suspects had been arrested for damaging property, looting and public violence

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 07:15 AM

    Five people have been killed in the South African city of Cape Town as a strike by mini-bus taxi drivers that began last week turned violent, authorities said on Tuesday.

    The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) announced a one-week provincial shutdown last Thursday after failing to resolve various issues with the local government in Cape Town.

    The grievances arose after a new municipal law gave local authorities the power to impound vehicles for violations such as driving without a licence, or registration plates.

    Sporadic violence erupted in different parts of the city after police began impounding vehicles last week, as angry protesters torched buses and cars and pelted the police with stones.

    Among the dead was a 40-year old British national, who was shot and killed on Thursday, South African police minister Bheki Cele said in a media briefing on Tuesday, adding the murders and the violence were being investigated.

    He said 120 suspects had been arrested since Thursday for damaging property, looting and public violence.

    The office of the City of Cape Town said the strike had severely affected people commuting to work and at times left them stranded due to attacks on public transportation services.

    "In Cape Town, violence will never be tolerated as a negotiating tactic. We reiterate our call on SANTACO to return peacefully to the negotiation table," said Cape Town city mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

    SANTACO has distanced itself from the violence and said such acts were fuelled by protesters, not its members.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, Aug 6, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
    Niger junta rejects West African ultimatum
    Coup leaders ignored a deadline to reinstate the ousted president - a move the bloc has warned could lead to military intervention
    American citizens, who have been evacuated from Niger, along with Italian nationals and other European citizens days after a junta seized power in the west African country, board a bus after they arrive at Ciampino Airport, near Rome, Italy, Aug 2, 2023.
    Niger reopens borders with several neighbours after coup
    The junta closed the borders on Jul 28, at the same time it announced that it had removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power
    Bangladeshi expatriate killed in criminal attack in South Africa
    Bangladeshi expatriate killed in S Africa
    Asaduzzaman, also known as Asad Moral, was murdered in Malmesbury near Cape Town on Sunday
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Ramil Sitdikov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS
    Putin discusses grain deal with Ramaphosa
    He reiterates to Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports haver not yet been fulfilled

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps