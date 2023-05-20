After fleeing conflict, displaced women face rape in east Congo

Four men with machetes were hard on their heels as a group of women raced through the dense forest surrounding east Congo's city of Goma, desperate to reach a displacement camp they had left to collect firewood.

One tripped on a stone and fell. She had no time to react before one of the men caught up.

"He raped me," she recalled two weeks later in Bulengo, one of several camps near Goma sheltering about 600,000 people that have fled conflict zones.

"He told me that if I screamed he would kill me," she said. "I felt dirty."