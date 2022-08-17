Period pad prices push girls out of school in Africa

After being shamed over bloodstains on her uniform, Ghanaian student Juliet Opoku misses about a week of school each month because her parents, who are farmers, can no longer afford pads.

The cost of pads has more than doubled to 12 Ghanaian cedi ($1.43) from 5 cedi last year in the west African nation, where inflation is about 32%, forcing poorer families like Opoku's to focus on buying food over sanitary products.

"I skip school because once I stained my uniform and the boys teased me. It has affected my confidence," Opoku, 15, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Ghana's southern Ashanti Region.

"Sanitary pads are very expensive ... I sometimes use toilet roll, baby diapers or a cloth during my menses," added Opoku, who wants to become a nurse.

The global problem of spiralling inflation has pushed up the cost of pads in many African nations, driving more girls out of school or to unhygienic alternatives that can cause infections and infertility, say health experts and charities.

The price of a packet of pads had increased by 117% in Zimbabwe and by 50% in the Democratic Republic of Congo by April compared to January, found ActionAid International, which campaigns on women and girls' rights.