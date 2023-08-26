Sudan's military ruler Burhan begins tour as UN warns of war spreading

Sudan's military ruler visited army bases near Khartoum on his first trip away from the capital since an internal conflict broke out in April, as the United Nations warned that the war could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan intends to leave Sudan for talks in neighbouring countries after visiting regional bases and Port Sudan, the temporary government seat, two government sources said.

Burhan, who is also armed forces chief, plans to chair a cabinet meeting.

The army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for control of Khartoum and several other cities in the north African country since Apr 15.

Burhan emerged on Thursday from the army headquarters, which the RSF says it has blockaded, and was seen in video and photos in the city of Omdurman across the Nile.

The army circulated videos on Friday of Burhan visiting the Atbara artillery base, north of Khartoum in River Nile state. Burhan could be seen carried by cheering soldiers.