    Death toll in school attack in western Uganda rises to at least 41: Ugandan media

    Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 06:57 AM

    The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.

    Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter that the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.

