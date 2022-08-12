At least five people killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland protests

"We shall not allow chaos and demonstration in any town or in any village. They will be confronted. Unauthorized violent demonstration to destroy the nation will not be accepted."

The president's current term ends in November but the opposition suspect Abdi wants to delay that election and accuse him of seeking an extension of his term through "Guurti", a council of elders that acts as the de factor parliament in Somaliland.

Opposition leaders said some of the deaths occurred after security forces beat and then opened fire on demonstrators in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa and two other towns.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters throwing stones and burning tires in the streets of Hargeisa, while some security forces fired weapons and tear gas. Reuters was unable to independently authenticate the videos.

Abdirahman Cinro, a presidential hopeful and former head of Wadani, one of the two opposition political parties championing the protests said six people were killed.

"The demos will continue and it is just the beginning until we get full democratic space and freedom from dictatorship and bad leadership," he said.

During the clashes dozens of security personnel were injured by protesters who were armed with knives, catapults and clubs, said Abdi Hassan Mire, deputy commander of the Somaliland police. Some carried weapons and fired bullets, he said.