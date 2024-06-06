Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village, activists say

The Sudanese army has faced criticism for failing to respond to calls for help

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 people, activists say
A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 02:26 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 02:26 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Don’t want 'unnecessarily big' budget: finance minister
Don’t want 'unnecessarily big' budget: finance minister
Water recedes in Sunamganj rivers, rises in Haors
Water recedes in Sunamganj rivers, rises in Haors
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More