S Africa's Ramaphosa to miss UN General Assembly over power crisis

State-owned power utility Eskom moved to "Stage 6" electricity outages on Sunday for only the third time ever, meaning most South Africans are without power for at least six hours a day.

Eskom has implemented outages for over a decade that have choked economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation. Amid growing public anger, Ramaphosa pledged new steps to address the crisis in July, but power cuts have persisted.

This is not the first time he has cut short a foreign trip over the power crisis. In 2019, Ramaphosa ended a visit to Egypt early so he could return home to deal with the same issue.

Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told privately-owned television channel eNCA that the president, currently in Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, was scheduled to travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.