    Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire agreement

    The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire

    Reuters
    Published : 21 May 2023, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 21 May 2023, 04:41 AM

    Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of political parties supporting democratic rule, late on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the county's warring parties.

    The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.

    "We call for full commitment to Jeddah 'Declaration of Principles' and to the short-term ceasefire agreement as well as humanitarian arrangements" the FFC said in a statement.

