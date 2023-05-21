Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire agreement

Africa was declared free of wild polio in 2020 but Malawi, Mozambique and Sudan have reported imported cases since last year
Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of political parties supporting democratic rule, late on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the county's warring parties.
The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.
"We call for full commitment to Jeddah 'Declaration of Principles' and to the short-term ceasefire agreement as well as humanitarian arrangements" the FFC said in a statement.