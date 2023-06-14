Nigeria boat capsize death toll rises to more than 100

The death toll from an overloaded boat that capsized in a remote part of Nigeria's north central region has risen to more than 100, police and officials said on Wednesday, in one of the worst such disasters in recent years.

The wooden boat was ferrying people to Kwara state across a river from neighbouring Niger state after a wedding ceremony when it capsized on Monday night.

Kwara state police spokesperson Ajayi Okasanmi said on Wednesday that 103 people had been confirmed dead.